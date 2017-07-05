‘Fakhr-e-Quam’: Arhtiyas felicitate Chief Minister Amarinder Singh

Chief Minister Amarinder Singh. (File Photo) Chief Minister Amarinder Singh. (File Photo)

A few hours after expressing helplessness in waiving off farmers’ debt owed to commission agents, Chief Minister Amarinder Singh was on Tuesday honoured with the title of Fakhr-e-Quam (pride of community) by the state’s arhtiyas (commission agents).

At a mega felicitation function organised by the Federation of Arhtiyas Association at Kisan Bhawan, the CM was honoured with a plaque with Fakhar-e-Qaum inscribed on it, a government release said.

Thanking the arhtiyas for the honour bestowed on him, Amarinder urged them to extend full support to the state government to bail out distressed farmers, and also work to win restore the farmers’ confidence in the arhtiya community.

