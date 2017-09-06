Fake number plates, modified baseball bats recovered from several vehicles

About half a dozen fake number plates along with some baseball bats, modified with small iron plates, were recovered from various vehicles during checking at Gate Number-1 on Tuesday. The number plates and baseball bats were recovered by the security guards of Panjab University. Two people including Satish Kumar and Varinder Singh have been arrested by the crime branch of Chandigarh Police for allegedly using fake number plates on their cars Monday night. The two were produced in a local court and send to judicial custody.

“The fake registration number plates were allotted to two-wheelers. We have verified the antecedents of Satish and Varinder, and found they were not involved in any crime.” The two was produced in the local court and send to judicial custody. On September 4, about 33 outsiders were arrested from PU.

Meanwhile, Chandigarh Police have beefed up the security in and around the PU campus and held two flag marches inside the PU campus on Tuesday. “Security have been beefed up around the campus. Regular checking is being conducted at all the hostels including boys and girls. We have decided to deploy around 300 police personnel at different locations including polling booths. We have also made an appeal to the student unions to maintain peace during the polls,” said DSP(central) Ram Gopal.

According to information, the Chandigarh Police has chalked out a special security plan for PU form September 6 to 8.

