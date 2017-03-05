‘Fake drug’ samples from Ayurvedic centre sent to lab

The UT health department on Saturday sent samples of an Ayurvedic medical centre in Sector 44 to a testing lab in Ghaziabad in Uttar Pradesh. On Friday, a team of doctors from the Chandigarh health department raided the store and took the samples for testing after they received complaints that the centre was selling fake drugs with steroids. The health department on Friday conducted raids twice at Divya Upchar Sansthan in Sector 44. Health department officials said the centre is selling a drug, ‘Divya Kit’ at the cost of Rs 4, 200 and claims that all diseases can be cured from this medicine.

“We sent the samples to our testing lab in Ghaziabad today. We are waiting for the report, before we start further action,” Dr Rajiv Kapila, drug controller, Ayurveda, UT health department told Chandigarh Newsline. He said that the department was also awaiting degrees of the BUMS doctors who were present at the store when the raid was conducted.

On its website the centre said, ‘Sansthan’ focuses on treating the causes of the diseases and to bring sustainable, long-term relief, thereby helping people to live their lives happily. The organisation on its website also provides drugs to several diseases including cancer, lung disease and others.

On being asked on the helpline number, a operator of the Sansthan said the Divya Kit can cure any disease within a time frame of 40 days.