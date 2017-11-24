Fake disability certificate: Woman acquitted of cheating after seven years

In the court, the defence counsel stated that she has been falsely implicated and the certificate was genuine. (Representational) In the court, the defence counsel stated that she has been falsely implicated and the certificate was genuine. (Representational)

A woman was acquitted of all charges of cheating after she was booked for submitting a fake disability certificate for admission in Panjab University seven years ago. She was acquitted as the prosecution failed to prove the evidence against her.

Sabina Aggarwal, a resident of Sector 21, was booked in 2010 for cheating under Section 420 in 2010. According to police, Aggarwal had been booked for producing a fake disability certificate before Panjab University for getting admission in its Department of Law under the physically challenged quota in 1986.

The certificate stated that Aggarwal was suffering from an orthopaedic disability owing to ostomalacia, which led to a permanent loss of the lower vertebra. The certificate was issued from Dr Ram Manohar Lohia Hospital, New Delhi, and duly signed by M S Singh, Assistant Professor of orthopaedics. The complainant in the matter, Onkar Singh, filed an RTI to check the authencity of the certificate issued by RML Hospital.

Responding to Onkar Singh’s RTI plea, the RML Hospital said it had no doctor by the name of M S Singh and holding the post of assistant professor of orthopaedics on May 20, 1986. The RML Hospital had stated that the certificate in question was fake. Following which, on the basis of the RTI application and complaint by Onkar, police have registered a case against Aggarwal at Sector-11 police station.

Meanwhile, in the court, the defence counsel stated that she has been falsely implicated and the certificate was genuine. The prosecution, even after the arguments, could not produce any proof to substantiate its allegations. The court, after hearing the arguments, acquitted Aggarwal of all charges.

