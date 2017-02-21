Fake degree racket: Para Medical Council issues public notice, claiming innocence

The PMC office was shut on Monday. Express photo The PMC office was shut on Monday. Express photo

FOUR DAYS after a team of Registration Board of Punjab Ayurvedic Practitioners (RBPAP) busted a scam worth Rs 300 crore by raiding the office of the Para Medical Council (PMC) which was issuing the medical degrees, the management of the council published a public notice, claiming they did not have any connection with the scam. No member of the management, however, visited the office in Industrial Area Phase 7 where the raid was carried out.

A member of the seven-men RBPAP committee told The Chandigarh Newsline that they read the public notices in some newspapers on Monday in which the PMC has claimed that they had nothing to do with the fake degrees and they never issued such a degree. The officials said they have attached a copy of these public notices with the other documents and brought the matter to the notice of their senior officials.

“It is strange that the management has issued such notices. If they are innocent, then they should join the proceedings and also make it public how many degrees were issued and also show which are the institutes who have given approval to their courses,” said an official.

The office of the PMC was shut on Monday.

On February 17, RBPAP busted a gang that had been cheating people by providing them fake medical degrees. The scam was estimated to be worth Rs 300 crore.

The PMC office was being run from near the police post to give a cover to the illegal activities, said a committee member. He also said that some people, who got degrees from the council, even managed to get government jobs but the exact scam would be revealed only after investigation by the police.

A team, comprising Dr Rajesh Kumar Sharma, director Ayurveda, Punjab, Dr Sanjeev Goel, registrar, Board of Punjab Ayurveda and Unani Systems, Jagjeet Singh, vice-chairman of the Board of Punjab Ayurvedic and Unani Systems of Medicine, raided the PMC office in Phase 7 on Friday.