Fake degree racket: Committee submits report, recommends registration of FIR against Mohali institute

THREE DAYS after busting a gang that was allegedly duping people by providing them fake medical degrees, a seven-member committee has submitted its report and stated that the management of the Paramedical Council has duped thousands of people. The committee has recommended registration of an FIR against the management of the council.

Sources in Registration Board of Punjab Ayurvedic Practitioners (RBPAP) told Chandigarh Newsline that the council was issuing fake certificates for 10 different medical courses and they used to charge between Rs 2.5 lakh and Rs 3 lakh per degree. The council has also issued degrees to thousands of students of other states.

“The report says that the people were duped by the management. The committee has recommended an FIR. We will request the district police for registration of a case against the entire management of the council,” a source added.

Sources said that they called the members of the council management but their phone were switched off. The officials said that they also did not find anyone in the office.

On February 17, the RBPAP busted a gang which was duping people by providing them fake medical degrees. The scam was estimated to be of around Rs 300 crore.

The office of the Paramedical Council was being run from near the police post, said a committee member. Sources said that some people who got degrees from the council also managed to get government jobs but the exact scam would be revealed only after an investigation by the police.

A team comprising Dr Rajesh Kumar Sharma, director (ayurveda), Punjab; Dr Sanjeev Goel, registrar, Board of Punjab Ayurveda and Unani Systems; and Jagjeet Singh, vice-chairman, Board of Punjab Ayurvedic and Unani Systems of Medicine, raided the office of Paramedical Council in Phase 7 on Friday.