Explosion at PACL: One killed, another injured

One person was killed while another suffered serious injuries when an explosion occurred at a chlorine gas plant inside the premises of Punjab Alkalies and Chemicals Limited (PACL) on Tuesday. An inquiry has been initiated into the matter by the Ropar district administration.

According to sources, the incident took place in the afternoon at the Chlorine Paraffin Wax plant which was being operated by a private company, Flowtech Chemicals. The deceased has been identified as Rajinder Kumar, a technician wielder who was working near the blast site. The deceased was a resident of Una district in Himachal Pradesh.

Ajay Kumar, a resident of Bhalri village in Nangal Sub-Division was seriously injured in the incident. Nangal police station officials said that the explosion was so powerful that Rajinder’s body was found 150-feet away from the spot where he was working.

Police said that the exact cause of the explosion is yet to be known, but it is suspected that the explosion took place due to leakage in the plant.

Ropar Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Raj Bachan Singh Sandhu said that they did not register any case yet, but if there is a need they will proceed accordingly.

Deputy General Manager of the company D T S Walia said that they informed the district administration about the incident and initiated an internal inquiry.

