Expect rise in daytime temperature, chilly nights: Met

Winter seems all but gone, given the steadily rising temperatures, though the weather department will not rule out a parting kick. On Sunday, many Tricity residents held on to their sweaters and shawls more out of attachment, or abundant caution, than for the daytime temperature, which was a pleasant 24.6 degrees Celsius, a notch above normal. The warm sun brought people out in droves to Sukhna and Chandigarh’s many gardens through the day.

On Monday, the maximum temperature could be as high as 26 degrees Celsius, according to the local Meteorological Office. Met Director, Surinder Paul told Chandigarh Newsline that even as the daytime temperature is all set to increase in the coming days, the nights will continue to remain cold as experienced over the past two days.

The minimum temperature on Saturday night was recorded as 9.7 degrees Celsius, also one notch above normal. The minimum temperature for Sunday night is likely to be 12 degrees Celsius.

Monday may also see some clouds in the afternoon or evening but there is no chance of rain. Tuesday onwards, the prediction is clear blue skies. According to the weather department, the forecast for the next few days is dry, clear and windy. However, here could be rain and thundershowers in “isolated places in Haryana and Punjab”.

