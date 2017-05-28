Chandigarh: Expect light showers Sunday evening, says Met dept

On Saturday, the maximum temperature recorded in the city was 39.1 degrees On Saturday, the maximum temperature recorded in the city was 39.1 degrees

From Sunday evening, there is going to be some relief for residents from the scorching heatwave. According to the Chandigarh Met department the city will receive light showers bringing down the temperatures. On Saturday, the maximum temperature recorded in the city was 39.1 degrees, while the minimum temperature recorded was 26.9 degrees- three degrees above normal.

Met department officials said that due to a western disturbance, which is approaching the city, there are chances of light to moderate rainfall from Sunday evening. “The day and the night temperature is also expected to fall in the coming days,” said an Met official added the temperature is likely to fall by a degree in the coming days.

Form Sunday, the department has predicted a partly cloudy sky with likely thunder development and light rain. According to a Met statement, there will be light rain and thundershowers likely at isolated places in Haryana during the next 12 hours and for Punjab the same conditions would remain for the next 36 hours.

Issuing a warning to Haryana and Punjab, the Met said, “Thunderstorms accompanied with squall (with wind speed exceeding 45 kms per hour) is very likely to occur at isolated places on Sunday and thunderstorm accompanied by hailstorm is likely to occur at isolated places on Monday in Haryana and Punjab.”

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App now