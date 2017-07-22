Expect light rain, cloudy sky for next few days: Met dept

The night temperature in the city was recorded at 27.8 degree Celsius, 4 degrees above normal. (Express/Sahil Walia) The night temperature in the city was recorded at 27.8 degree Celsius, 4 degrees above normal. (Express/Sahil Walia)

The Chandigarh weather department has predicted light rain with a generally cloudy sky for the next few days in the city. Met officials on Friday said the day temperature is also expected to see a dip in the coming days. Maximum temperature recorded on Friday was 34.7 degree Celsius. The night temperature in the city was recorded at 27.8 degree Celsius, 4 degrees above normal.

According to a weather bulletin issued by the Met department on Friday, for the next 60 hours in Haryana, light to moderate rain/thundershowers are expected at a few places, while in Punjab, light to moderate rain or thundershower is likely at many places during the next 12 hours.

The city has experienced very less rainfall during the ongoing monsoon season. The monsoon is currently active in the southern parts of Haryana and the Met officials said that in the coming weeks, they expect increase in the rainfall in the city. Last year, the city had received a total of 109.5 mm rainfall in July and the total monthly rainfall in 2015 was 248.9 mm.

“Chandigarh has recorded deficient rainfall so far. Monsoon will remain active for the next few months as well. So, we are hopeful that there will be a good spell of rainfall in the city,” said a Met department official. “The department will come up with a reason about the less rainfall once the monsoon period is over.” He added, “This (less rainfall) is not a gloomy situation for the city. We are expecting rainfall during the remaining period of monsoon.” On Friday, the Met statement has also said that rain or thundershowers are likely at scattered to many places in Haryana and Punjab.

