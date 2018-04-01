Expect Chandigarh day temperature up to 35 degree Celsius this week: Met dept

The maximum temperature in the city on Saturday was recorded at 31.8 degree Celsius The maximum temperature in the city on Saturday was recorded at 31.8 degree Celsius

As Chandigarh witnessed yet another hot day on Saturday, local Meteorological department has predicted a rise in temperatures in the coming week.

“The day and night temperatures will witness a rise. We expect the day temperature to reach around 35 degree Celsius in the coming week. Weather in the city will continue to remain dry with minimal chances of rainfall for at least next week,” said an official.

The maximum temperature in the city on Saturday was recorded at 31.8 degree Celsius, which was slightly lower than Friday and Thursday. The night temperature on Friday was recorded at a minimum of 20.9 degree Celsius, which was five notches above normal.

The maximum temperature on Sunday has been predicted around 34 degree Celsius. There will not be any major change in the night temperature in next few days, the officials said.

The weather has been predicted to remain dry in Punjab and Haryana as well. A heatwave has been predicted in some parts of south-west Haryana during the next 48 hours.

For all the latest Chandigarh News, download Indian Express App