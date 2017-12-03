Exhibition ‘Varied Hues’: Where colours, textures, themes and art techniques blend

A work by Poonam Arora on display at the exhibition. A work by Poonam Arora on display at the exhibition.

“WITH THE shedding of leaves, I look forward to another spring. With the world developing and advancing, I also witness the chaos. With human interaction getting virtual, I also get to see the dreams of living in another world getting real. With all the stagnation around, I also witness an uprising. With all the negligence, I witness an ending, but I also see another world rising up out of all the mending.”

Painter and designer Prabhakar Dabral talks of his series of paintings titled ‘The Narrow Escape, which portrays an amalgamation of conflicts, introspection, unrest. which is later put to rest seeking solitude. A graduate of the National School of Design, Dabral showcases the impressions on paper and canvas through two sub-series, ‘The Urban Chaos’ and ‘Let’s go here’, showcased as part of Varied Hues, a group show of paintings, sculptures, photography and graphics. Working with acrylics, Dabral’s works reflect the years spent in the mountains, with strong strokes, textures, bold colours and an absence of the human element being the major aspects of his work.

‘The Urban Chaos’, says Dabral, is a series that project memoirs of the chaotic lifestyle in the urban spaces where lives are stacked over each other and the strokes metaphorically translate the bumps, pushes, noises, voices and the endless choices. In contrast, ‘Let’s Go Here,’ depicts memoirs of seeking solitude, a longing to escape the mundane and all of the troubles and trials that come along with it. The visuals are more figurative and fill the void.

Varied Hues brings an opportunity to witness a combination of colours, textures, themes and art techniques, as artists from various backgrounds express their creative insights on to the canvas. The exhibition strives to bridge the gap between artists and art enthusiasts, showcasing works of both promising and established artists. The exhibition has invited senior artists such as Anand Shinde, Basudev Biswas, Gurmeet Goldie, Mahesh Prajapati, Pankaj Saroj, Prabhinder Lall, Pramod Arya, and Ravinder Sharm to showcase works.

The exhibition brings together select artists from across the region, with Aditi Chahar capturing the beauty of land and people in her photographs, as Amanpreet Kaur’s works are inspired by the Cubist art movement and says her paintings are about discovering herself and things which are close to her heart. Many artists have been inspired by nature, portraying its many moods, such as Bharti Sharma, who celebrates nature on her canvas and says she feels blessed to love and paint ‘nature’ and ‘celebrations’. Floral, intricate detailed patterns and waves are the most prominent elements in Nikita Mehandru’s work and she also uses thread to give textures to her art works, as Sunakshi Gupta captures all the action at Hola Mohalla, a Sikh festival celebrated in Anandpur Sahib, a day after Holi.

