Exhibition of work of Tricity photojournalists inaugurated

‘Newscapes’, an exhibition of works of photojournalists of Chandigarh, Panchkula and Mohali, brings to photography lovers news-worthy images from varied areas, with each work telling a special story. The annual show, now in its fourth year, is held in memory of eminent journalist Yog Joy. Inaugurated by Punjab Governor and UT Administrator V P Singh Badnore, the exhibition is organised by the Chandigarh Press Club in association with Punjab Kala Bhawan in Sector 16, Chandigarh. While inaugurating the exhibition, Badnore emphasised that the displayed works not only give a glimpse into reality, but also inspire emotions and serve as reminders of special moments.

Expressing appreciation for the hard work put in by photojournalists, Badnore added that that they often have to face dangerous situations to get the perfect shot, and their dedication to their work should be recognised and awarded through such platforms.

The exhibition reflects upon diverse areas, ranging from culture, dance, theatre, politics, people, festivals, sports, animals, monuments, everyday events, mishaps, rallies, scenes from nature, and city life.

Newscapes has on display more than 80 works by 42 photojournalists from the Tricity. This year’s panel of judges includes Swadesh Talwar, a veteran photojournalist and Sarabjit Pandher, a well-known senior journalist and photography enthusiast. The annual showcase is also presenting a selection of Yog Joy’s works as part of a retrospective and a judge’s gallery.

This year, the entries were also judged for cash awards sponsored by Yog Joy’s family, with Sant Arora winning the top prize. “The exhibition brings into focus, the work of photojournalists, veterans as well as new talent. Yog Joy was a gem of the nation. Apart from his professional expertise, he was an exemplary human being, a combination that leads to success, something the young talent needs to imbibe,’’ commented Jaswant Rana, President, Chandigarh Press Club.

The exhibition is on at Punjab Kala Bhawan, Sector 16, till March 5.