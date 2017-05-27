Exhibition held in Chandigarh: Vocational course students put up stalls, display items

MP Kirron Kher at the inauguration of an exhibition and sale by students of vocational courses at Kissan Bhawan in Sector 35, Chandigarh, on Friday. (Source: Express Photo by Sahil Walia) MP Kirron Kher at the inauguration of an exhibition and sale by students of vocational courses at Kissan Bhawan in Sector 35, Chandigarh, on Friday. (Source: Express Photo by Sahil Walia)

To promote skill development, the Chandigarh education department organised an exhibition and sale of handicraft items made by students of vocational courses at Kissan Bhawan on Friday. Around 500 students of Classes XI and XII from various government schools of Chanidgarh took part in the event and put up stalls and displayed their products. These government schools offer vocational courses in fashion designing, textile designing, hotel management and catering, bakery and confectionary, food service management and healthcare and beauty culture to the students.

MP Kirron Kher inaugurated the exhibition and praised the work of embroidery and handicraft items made by the students of vocational courses. “It is great to see the work of the students, the finishing and beautification of the items shows the hard work and dedication of the students and this platform will enhance their skills,” she said. This event was also held to pupularise vocational courses among the students and to spread awareness in public about the courses.

Calling the exhibition significant, the principal of Government Model Senior Secondary School in Sector 32 said: “It is a great platform for the students of all vocational course who get a chance to exhibit their items and interact face to face with customers. This will hone their skills.”

Participating in the event, Akash Saxena, a Class XII student of food and beverages, said: “I am felling glad that we got a chance to exhibit our food items in front of MP Kirron Kher. She asked about the stuffing and ingredients used in making the preparation. She appreciated our work, which is motivational to us.”

