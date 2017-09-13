Ex-policeman booked for ‘letting off’ suspect involved in trafficking

Representational photo Representational photo

A retired sub-inspector(SI) was booked by the Chandigarh Police Tuesday for allegedly let go a suspect involved in immoral trafficking racket in Manimajra, dating back to February 2015. An FIR has been filed against Sawan Dass under Section 217 (save a person from the punishment) and 221

(intentionally omits to apprehend a suspect) of IPC following the orders of Police Complaint Authority (PCA). It is the first FIR since the proceeding of PCA was started after a gap of more than two and half years in Chandigarh.

The FIR was registered on the statement of Vinod Kumar of Burail at Manimajra police station. In his complaint in PCA, Vinod stated, “On February 23, 2015, he along with SI Sawan Dass, who was that time posted in Manimajra police station, apprehended two people, who were involved in immoral trafficking. Though one of the man managed to escape from the spot, the other was caught and bundled in the SI’s personal vehicle. Subsequently, Dass deliberately allowed the man to escape from the car.”

Inspector Harminderjit Singh, SHO of PS Manimajra, said, “The PCA send the file to senior police officials to look into the matter and it was forwarded for obtaining legal opinion. We lodged an FIR on the basis of the legal opinion.” Police sources maintained that Dass had arrested both the men, who escaped from the spot on February 23, 2015, subsequently under the preventive Sections 107/151 of CrPC.

