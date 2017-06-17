Ex-national kabaddi players to guard women parking attendants, to be brand ambassadors

The company has identified 300 ‘trouble areas’ at parking lots in Chandigarh. Express The company has identified 300 ‘trouble areas’ at parking lots in Chandigarh. Express

WOMEN KABADDI players who were formerly in the national team will be among the women who will provide security to the women parking attendants of Chandigarh. Four of them have been hired by the company that has the parking contract for Chandigarh and in an innovative step, employing mainly women attendants at parking lots across the city.

The kabaddi players have also agreed to become the brand ambassadors of the project when the new parking system is formally launched on June 25. It has already been rolled out in a soft launch at the multilevel parking lot in Sector 17. While three of the players are from Haryana, one is from Punjab. All are under the age of 30.

“We have finalised these women athletes and have spoken to four of them,” said Sandeep Bhora, project coordinator of Arya Toll Infra Limited that is managing Chandigarh’s parking lots.

The company is tying up with state-level players as well. “In fact, the women kabaddi players were really willing to join us when we told them about this project. We will introduce them on the formal launch day only,” another official added. The project is expected to be launched by UT Administrator V P Singh Badnore. It is for the first time in the country that women parking attendants are managing all the public parking lots.

In a related development, UT Home Secretary Anurag Aggarwal said that he would tell the police department to ensure proper security for the women parking attendants. A day after a bar owner allegedly misbehaved with a woman parking attendant when she asked him to move his car from the no-parking zone in the multilevel parking in Sector 17, Joint Commissioner Manoj Khatri, who is the in-charge of the parking, assured the company that enforcement team would be out in the field from Saturday to deal with violators.

Wrongly parked vehicles would be towed away, Khatri said, but it remains unclear if the enforcement team can act against violations within parking areas that are run by the company.

The incident on Thursday took place in the surface parking area of the multilevel parking, with the car owner parking his car in a designated no-parking area of the parking lot. For its part, the company that has been given the contract has identified 300 “trouble areas” in Chandigarh’s parking lots that are unsafe and prone to brawls.

“We have made 43 albums with pictures of these spots at various parking lots. These would be under special surveillance. We will also intimate the police about these,” an official said. Parking areas of sectors 22, 19, 35, 43, multilevel parking in sectors 17, 11 and other surface parking lots are among the trouble areas.

Some of the spots have no lighting, and are thus vulnerable. On Friday, all the 450 employees went out in their respective parking lots. They were given their ID cards, jackets and uniform. It was also decided on Friday that the mobile app from where people could book their parking space would be launched on June 25.

