Ex-Haryana minister Nirmal Singh arrested

Former Haryana minister and Congress leader Nirmal Singh, along with one of his supporters, has been arrested for allegedly firing at owner of a screening plant and a few of his workers following an altercation over right to passage in Yamunanagar district on Wednesday.

Singh was produced before a local court on Thursday from where he was sent to the judicial custody. Singh and 15 others were booked for attempt to murder.

SHO of Khizrabad Police Station, Bal Raj, said that apart from Nirmal Singh, his servant Chhota Aslam has also been arrested and sent to the judicial custody.

Meanwhile, Nirmal Singh and family members of Singh have termed the charges “false and politically motivated”. In the Yamunanagar court premises, Nirmal Singh told the local media that he had objected to the illegal mining from his agriculture land which was being done by using his personal passage.

