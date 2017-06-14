Ex-CM Hooda to launch stir to support agitating farmers

Bhupinder Singh Hooda (File Photo) Bhupinder Singh Hooda (File Photo)

Amid farmers’ agitation, former Haryana CM Bhupinder Singh Hooda has announced to stage dharnas in the state from June 16, the day when the farmers will block national highways for three hours to oppose the recent firing on the farmers in Madhya Pradesh and to press their demand for farm loan waiver.

Farmers have already been sitting on dharnas in various parts of the state. On Tuesday, Hooda called a meeting of his supporter Congress MLAs, MPs and ex-MLAs from the state in New Delhi on Tuesday. As many as 13 MLAs, as also Hooda’s son and Lok Sabha MP Deepender Singh Hooda, Congress Rajya Sabha MP from Haryana Shadi Lal Batra and many former ministers participated in the Delhi meeting. Two former Haryana Congress presidents Phool Chand Mullana and Dr Ram Prakash, former Assembly speaker Raghubir Singh Kadiyan and former Chief Parliamentary Secretary Ran Singh Mann also attended the meeting, which was ostensibly a show of strength of the former CM.

As per the plan finalised by Hooda and his supporters, the Congress would stage first dharna at Pipli (Kurukshetra) on June 16, then next at Sirsa on June 21, at Rewari on June 25, at Sonepat on July 1, at Jind on July 5 and Nuh on July 7.

Like the farmer outfits, Hooda has also demanded implementation of the Swaminathan Commission report to ensure a minimum support price for produce which ensures 50 per cent profit for farmers over and above their input cost and a farm loan waiver for farmers of Haryana on the pattern of Maharashtra and Uttar Pradesh.

Hooda also demanded implementation of the land acquisition law which was introduced by the UPA-2 government. “Friends from electronic media call me former Chief Minister but I am a farmer Chief Minister,” Hooda said.

