Evening studies department students of PU stage protest

The Panjab University authorities have detained more than 150 students from the department of evening studies, Panjab University, for shortage of attendance. The students on Monday resorted to protest outside the Vice-Chancellor’s Office as they could not give their exam.

The students from the Bachelor of Arts first year, second year started their protest in the afternoon as they were not allowed to enter the examination hall due to non availability of roll numbers. Some students claimed that there attendance was not that short and could have been easily exempted. “I only have five lectures short and my roll number has been stopped. I was not allowed to give my exam today and authorities should be a little considerate towards students,” said a student of evening studies.

BA I and BA 2nd year students had English and Punjabi paper, respectively, in the afternoon. The PU authorities said they are looking into the issue and will give various concession lectures and the students after which fullfill the attendance criteria we will hand over the roll number to those students. Meanwhile, the students were sitting on protest till late evening.

