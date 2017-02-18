Evaporation, sand deposits main reasons for depleting water level: Engineers

Water level of Sukhna Lake on Friday. Kanav Sharma Water level of Sukhna Lake on Friday. Kanav Sharma

It has been one month, but the water level at the Sukhna is almost the same. Officials of the engineering wing said that the water was evaporating quickly because the temperature was soaring each day. They also blamed the shutdown of water supply from the Kajauli waterworks for four days. “There was no water in the city for four days. Because there was no pumping of water to the Sector 39 waterworks, the tubewells could not supply water to the lake.

Four days could have made a difference,” said executive engineer Karam Chand. On January 16, the UT administration had started the supply of water from seven tubewells of the Municipal Corporation to fill the lake, claiming that the water level will rise by around 7 inches.

The administration had constructed a pipeline between the lake and the tubewells so that water could be pumped. Since the lake is at a height and pumping of water to that level needs to be done, the engineering wing had upgraded the machinery at the Sector 26 waterworks for the purpose. The tubewells will supply about 2 million gallons daily (MGD). The supply to the Sectors 19, 20, 26 to 30 by 2 MGD per day (1 crore litre) was reduced for this.

Former regional director of the Central Ground Water Board, Chandigarh, MC Jindal, said, “Water level in the lake cannot be increased through tubewells. Even if it does, it will increase a few inches. The only way is that they can utilize the water which flows in the seasonal rivulet Patiala ki Rao during the monsoon period which is at present diverted to parts of Punjab.”

All these seven tubewells are located near the golf course and are nearest to the lake. Officials said that since the demand of water is not at its peak in this season, water can be supplied to the lake for three months at least. As the Punjab and Haryana High court had expressed its concern over the depleting water level in the Sukhna, the Chandigarh administration had submitted this proposal before the division bench comprising Justices A K Mittal and Ramendra Jain.

According to a report from the National Institute of Hydrology (NIH), Roorkee, that was submitted before the Punjab and Haryana High Court one year ago, one of the key reasons for the loss of water in the lake was evaporation. The water-holding capacity of the lake has also drastically decreased due to sand deposits. The Punjab and Haryana High Court had taken suo motu notice of the depletion of water level in Sukhna Lake in 2009 and since then it had been monitoring the case.