‘Erasing’ remnants of British Raj: Will seek public opinion, says Manpreet Badal

Manpreet Singh Badal Manpreet Singh Badal

After a difference of opinion with Chief Minister Amarinder Singh over ‘erasing’ remnants of British Raj from the state, Finance Minister Manpreet Singh Badal, said he would suggest seeking public opinion over the issue.

Manpreet, who was in Bathinda Sunday afternoon on a thanksgiving tour to his constituency, said,”In my opinion, names of all roads named after Britishers should be changed and renamed in the memory of Punjabis who are yet to be glorified.”

Amarinder had expressed his difference of opinion with the Finance Minister Saturday when he was in Mohali wherein had categorically stated that history cannot be changed or rewritten. The Chief Minister had described it as Manpreet’s personal opinion, which, however was part of party’s election manifesto.

Manpreet, however, did not react to Chief Minister’s statement but stuck to his opinion of Historical Memory Law to destroy the remnants of British Raj.

While interacting with Bathinda residents, he said he was aware of the promises made during the campaign and he would fulfil them one by one.

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App now