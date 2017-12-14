EPFO holds interactive session

The Zonal Office Punjab and Himachal Pradesh Zone of the Employees’ Provident Fund Organisation (EPFO) has informed its members about the new initiatives taken by the organisation Tuesday.

The acting Additional Central PF Commissioner of the zone, V Ranganath, emphasised that it is the need of the hour to bring out with absolute clarity that frequent withdrawals from provident fund by the members is detrimental not only to them but also would be depriving the member’s families of the various associated covers such as family pension etc.

He made a detailed presentation on the IT initiatives taken by the organisation in an attempt to bring in transparency and introduce measures of ease of doing business by way of a highly interactive portal and newly introduced mobile-based “Umang” application and other collaborations measures with customer service centres, multiple banks, capturing of digital Life Certificate via Jeevan Parmaan.

