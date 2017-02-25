Entrepreneurship summit starts at Panjab University

The three-day entrepreneurship summit, ‘UDYAMI: Think, Plan, Pitch’ to encourage start-ups in the field of software development commenced on February 24 at Panjab University. Dr Renu Vig, Director, UIET and Akshay Ahuja, founder of Robochamps addressed the gathering.

More than 30 teams from all over the north took part in the ‘Bid your own company’ quiz, with the top ten to qualify for the final round. This was followed by a panel discussion on ‘Fintech’. The speakers for the panel discussion were Kunal Nandwani — Founder and CEO, Utrade Solutions, Varun Agarwal — COO, My Money Karma and Stanford Business School alumnus, Ramabhadran Thirumalai — Asst Prof, ISB Hyderabad, Amanjot Kaur — Director, IFM, and Simarpreet Singh — Founder, Mind Batteries, as the moderator.

The panel enlightened the students on various dimensions of Fintech as a facilitator, including the setbacks and also awareness measures while using it on a digital platform. Amanjot Kaur said, “Financial inclusion of people will enable them to get into mainstream financial transactions. Using face and voice recognition, biometrics and block chain technology will enhance security.” This was followed by a round of questions by the young minds.

A workshop on ‘Idea Generation’ for start-ups conducted by MIT graduates Nidhi Sharma and Samip Jain, encouraged participants to think and come up with constructive ideas.

Ten teams qualified for the final round of ‘Bid your own company’ which will simulate a live auction with participants acting as CEOs by bidding for their company in BYOC. The most efficient company will be awarded prizes worth 15k.