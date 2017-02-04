Ensure restoration of the Sukhna Lake: High Court

Directing the Chandigarh administration as well as the Municipal Corporation to continue their efforts to restore the Sukhna Lake by increasing its water level, the Punjab and Haryana High Court has also made it clear that it is the bounden duty of the authorities to ensure adequate drinking water supply to the city residents. The division bench comprising Justices AK Mittal and Ramendra Jain also allowed Dr. Deepti to withdraw her public interest litigation for restraining the authorities from diverting drinking water from seven tubewells to fill the Sukhna Lake and for evolving other sources for the purpose. The court said that the petition did not have necessary documents and the petitioner is at liberty to file a fresh petition, if she feels it necessary.

During the hearing of the case, Chandigarh’s senior standing counsel Suvir Sehgal submitted that after pumping water regularly from seven tubewells since January 16, the Sukhna Lake’s water level has increased. The water level is expected to increase by around six inches in a month through the water being pumped from tubewells. However, the court directed that the authorities, after taking into consideration the suggestions received from the general public, should endeavour to explore other means to maintain the desired water level of the lake.

While directing the Chandigarh administration to submit a status report on the next hearing on February 17 about the amount of water put into the lake, the division bench also directed the authorities to ensure adequate lighting and dustbins, and to check stray dogs roaming around the lake.

The High Court had taken suo motu notice of the depletion of the water level in the Sukhna Lake in 2009 and has been monitoring the case since then.