Ensure no allegations of misconduct in selection of personnel: CAT to IGP

Disposing of an application challenging the appointment of constables (wireless operators) in UT Police, the Central Administrative Tribunal (CAT), Friday directed the Inspector General of Police (IGP) to ensure that future selections of police personnel are not marred by allegations of misconduct. The tribunal also told the department to ensure that there is no misapplication of the guidelines.

The applicants, Jagdeep Singh, Sukhpreet Singh, Vivek Kumar and Kanwardeep Singh had filed the application seeking directions to be issued to the respondents to scrap the entire selection process of appointment of constables in view of the serious deviations from laid down procedure for requirement which has come out in the inquiry report.

Pronouncing the orders, the tribunal held, “A board of four Officers of the police department headed by the SSP-cum-chairman reviewed the whole selection and the persons belonging to the Jat community who had wrongly been included in the OBC category. This resulted in some of the candidates of the General and OBC categories being deleted from the lists of persons who had qualified for the interview. It is clear that the report of the Special Secretary (Home) and the recommendations of the Home Department regarding the selection of the Constables (Wireless) about the preparation of the select list have been acted upon and hence, there is no substantial ground to interfere with the selection which in any case should not be done lightly.”

The respondents had advertised 35 posts of Constable (Wireless Operator) in July 2014. The applicants — Jagdeep, Sukhpreet and Vivek — had applied in general category post and Kanwardeep applied against the OBC category post. The applicants appeared and qualified the physical efficiency and physical measurement tests conducted by the respondents in December 2014.

They appeared in the written test held in March 2015. The applicants stated that many candidates who appeared for the test were directly called for interview on March 17 and 18, 2015 without following the selection criteria. Jagdeep and Sukhdeep submitted an online representation to the Inspector General of Police, UT, Chandigarh, highlighting their grievances in the matter.

An application was filed in the tribunal wherein the selection was challenged. The tribunal had disposed of the said application on April 30, 2015 and directed the police department to hold an independent inquiry in the matter. In the report, it was admitted that the non-OBC category candidates belonging to Jat category were made eligible under OBC category illegally.

The counsel for the respondents stated that on the basis of the inquiry conducted by Additional Secretary (Home) and accepted by the Home Secretary, Chandigarh Administration and the directions issued to the IG (Chandigarh) accordingly, the select list of Constables (Wireless) had been rectified. The respondents further added that persons from the Jat community had not been included as OBC candidates.