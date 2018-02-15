Ending 7-year wait, GMADA to hold draw for Eco City compensation

The Eco City project was launched in 2011 The Eco City project was launched in 2011

(By Jagdeep Singh Deep)

Ending a seven-year long wait of Mullanpur farmers whose land was acquired for the Phase I of Eco City project, Greater Mohali Area Development Authority (GMADA) will finally hold a draw on Friday to allot commercial properties to them as compensation.

The Eco City project was launched in 2011 for development of New Chandigarh and 375 farmers were waiting for the compensation for the last seven years. “The draw will be held on Friday, during which we will allot the properties to the farmers. These properties will include showrooms and commercial plots,” said a GMADA official.

During the draw, the farmers will be allotted the serial numbers of their properties. “We have been waiting for the draw for long as it is delayed, due to which we are facing problems in getting our compensation. Now, we are happy that the GMADA is going to hold the draw,” said Arvind Puri whose land was acquired for the project.

The GMADA had acquired around 400 acre of land in Mullanpur for developing Eco City I. The project was hit as GMADA sold all the 700 plots in the project.

The farmers, on the other side, kept waiting for getting their share in the project, which they were entitled to under land pooling scheme. After the land was acquired, GMADA failed to hold the draw due to some technical reasons, including slowdown in development of the area.

For all the latest Chandigarh News, download Indian Express App