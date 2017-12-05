End of Dry Spell? Met predicts rainfall from December 11

In Sector 17, Chandigarh, at 12:45 pm Monday. (Express Photo by Jaipal Singh) In Sector 17, Chandigarh, at 12:45 pm Monday. (Express Photo by Jaipal Singh)

THE ONGOING dry spell in the city is likely to end in the coming days as the local weather department has predicted a moderate but widespread rainfall in the city from December 11. Surender Paul, director of the Meteorological Department, told Chandigarh Newsline that Punjab, Haryana and Chandigarh would receive widespread rainfall on December 11, 12 and 13 due to the movement of an active western disturbance over the region.

“The day temperatures will also come down in the next three-four days and it will be cloudy from December 10 onwards. We are expecting a good amount of rainfall during the three days from December 11 afternoon,” said Paul. Paul said the current cloudy sky over the city is the result of the weather system caused by cyclone Ochki, which will increase the moisture level in the air in the coming days. He said the night temperature would not witness much change in the coming days.

On Monday, the city witnessed a maximum temperature of 23.7 degrees Celsius and the night temperature was recorded at the minimum of 09.6 degrees Celsius. The weather department has predicted a partly cloudy sky on Tuesday with mist or “shallow fog” during the morning. The temperature on Tuesday is predicted to remain around 23 degrees Celsius. The night temperature will continue to remain around around 9-10 degrees Celsius, according to the MeT department.

Last year, in December, the city had witnessed 29.4 mm rainfall which was much higher than 2.0 mm rainfall witnessed in 2015. The highest rainfall in the city in the past five years was recorded in 2014. During December that year, 95.2 mm rain was recorded with the highest-ever 74.2 mm rainfall recorded during 24 hours on December 14.

The minimum temperature last year during the month had slipped to 5.1 degrees Celsius, which had been higher as compared to the temperature recorded since 2009.

