Employees of private Noida firm injured as tourist bus overturns

The bus after hitting Sector 42/43 roundabout in Chandigarh on Tuesday (Express Photo by Sahil Walia) The bus after hitting Sector 42/43 roundabout in Chandigarh on Tuesday (Express Photo by Sahil Walia)

AS MANY as 16 employees of a Noida-based private financial services company were injured when a private tourist bus in which they were travelling overturned at the Sector 42/43 roundabout here in the early hours of Tuesday.

The bus was coming from Manali. The driver of the bus has been arrested for negligent driving. One of the passengers suffered a serious injury on his foot, and was referred to the Post-Graduate Institute of Medical Education and Research (PGIMER).

The passengers, all with Noida-based Balaji Enterprises Limited, a private company, hired the tourist bus from Noida for a holiday trip to Manali over the New Year weekend. They left Manali on January 2 and were heading back to Noida when the accident occurred around 4.30 am on January 3.

The driver apparently did not see the Sector 42/43 roundabout, crashing the bus on it, sending it toppling. The injured were first taken to the Government Medical College and Hospital (GMCH), Sector 32, and Government Multi-Specialty Hospital (GMSH), Sector 16, from where all except one were discharged after first aid. Those who were discharged were Shivam Mishra (24), Sonu (26), Jai Kishan (26), Radu Sharma (24), Deepak Kumar (21), Abilash (21), Chandan Kumar (25), Pooja Saxena (23), Mamta (27), Mohameed Kaleem (28), Rajiv (24).

Kuldeep Sharma was referred to PGI with his two toes on his left foot missing. Sharma said that the driver had been driving the bus rashly, and the passengers had even warned him about it.

“What has happened to my foot is bad, but I think we are all lucky to have escaped,” Sharma said. The police have arrested the bus driver, identified as Sonu. He was trying to flee but was spotted by people who had gathered at the spot and prevented him from escaping. The accident site is near ISBT- 43, so there were many people even at that early hour.

The investigating officer (IO) of the case, Assistant Sub-Inspector Sewa Singh, said that there were a total of 43 people in the bus, including eight women, and all the people were employees of the same company.

The IO said a medical examination of the bus driver had turned up negative for alcohol. The IO added that they had sent the urine samples of the bus driver for tests as some of the tourists told the police that the driver was under the influence of ganja.