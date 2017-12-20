Employee of IT firm among 2 arrested for sexual harassment

Picture for representational purpose Picture for representational purpose

A MARKETING executive with an IT company, Devinder Singh, 21, and owner of a placement service centre, Narender Rana, 25, were arrested for outraging the modesty of a woman near the roundabout of Sector 29 on Monday night. The victim, a college student, was accompanied by her brother when the incident happened around 12.30 am. Police said Devinder and Narender managed to escape but the two were arrested with the help of the registration number of their Alto car.

Devinder and Narender are natives of Hamirpur district in Himachal. Devinder resides in Manimajra while Narender lives in Zirakpur. Both of them have known each other for a long time and worked together in an IT firm. The two were produced in a local court and sent to judicial custody. The victim and her brother were coming from Zirakpur side to Chandigarh in their car, and stopped for a while at a tea stall near the Sector 29 roundabout. Police sources said the two men were drunk and they arrived at the tea stall.

Inspector Gurjeet Kaur, SHO of Sector 31 police station, said, “Both the men started talking to each other in an abusive language and the victim’s brother advised them not to use abusive language as a woman was also standing on the spot. Subsequently, the two started exchanged heated arguments with the victim’s brother. When she intervened, the two outraged her modesty. As per the woman’s complaint, the two passed lewd remarks at her. The two accepted in the interrogation that they were using abusive language and were under the influence of alcohol.” Sources said the two also claimed that the brother of woman was drunk at the time of the incident.

Police sources said the woman dialled 100 number and before the arrival of a PCR police gypsy, the two escaped in their Alto car. The victim and her brother noted down the registration number of the car and passed it to the local police. The police said the victim’s family recently shifted from Chandigarh to Zirakpur and they were in the process of shifting the luggage from Chandigarh to Zirakpur. The sibling was coming to Chandigarh from Zirakpur after dropping some household items at their new accommodation in Zirakpur. A case was registered at the Sector 31 police station.

