Employee dupes chemical manufacturing firm of Rs 13 crore, booked

POLICE BOOKED an employee of Indofil, an agricultural chemicals manufacturing company, for allegedly duping his employers of Rs 13 crore. The accused was working in the recovery branch of Indofil’s accounts section. Police said the accused was yet to be arrested.

According to information, a complaint was lodged by Indofil General Manager Sanjeev Kumar, who told the police that they had hired Raman Kumar, a resident of Ganganagar in Rajasthan about a year ago. The GM alleged that Raman had not deposited the company’s payment after collecting it from their clients. Raman’s main job was to collect payments from the company’s clients and distributors. And, according to the complaint, Raman had also taken money from many distributors but did not supply the products to them.

“Instead of supplying products to the company’s distributors, Raman sold the fertilisers and other chemical materials to other people,” said Phase 1 Station House Officer, Inspector Sukhwinder Singh.

Sanjeev, meanwhile, alleged that Raman had collected payments worth Rs 13 crore from distributors based in Punjab, Haryana, Himachal Pradesh and Rajasthan by forging documents as well as signatures of senior officials of the company. The accused had also printed fake letter pads of the company. The GM further alleged that the company had given a Bolero to Raman to visit the company’s clients but the accused did not return the vehicle and when the company asked for it, the accused said he had no information about the vehicle.

Indofil had lodged a complaint with the senior superintendent of police in October following which an inquiry was conducted by SP(D), who recommended registration of the case against Raman.

The DSP (City 1) Alam Vijay Singh, who is the investigating officer of the case, told Chandigarh Newsline that they booked Raman under sections 406 (criminal breach of trust), 408 (criminal breach of trust by clerk or servant), 419 (cheating by impersonation), 420 (cheating), 465 (forgery), 468 (forgery for purpose of cheating), 471 (using as genuine a forged document or electronic record) and 201 (destruction of evidence) of the Indian Penal Code.

For all the latest Chandigarh News, download Indian Express App