Eminent poet Surjit Patar is new Punjab Arts Council chief

Eminent Punjabi poet Padam Shri Dr Surjit Patar of Ludhiana was nominated as the new chief of Punjab Arts Council (Punjab Kala Parishad) on Tuesday. Visiting his residence in Ludhiana on Tuesday, state’s Cultural Affairs and Tourism Minister Navjot Singh Sidhu handed him the appointment letter sent by Chief Minister Captain Amarinder Singh.

Patar said he had accepted the job and would be making all the efforts for the betterment of art, literature, culture, music, dance and heritage in Punjab. Patar won the Sahitya Akademi Award in 1993 for ‘Hanere Vich Sulghdi Varnmala’, a collection of poems on various themes relating to the Punjab crisis. In 1979, he received the Punjab Sahitya Akademi Award for his first collection of poetry ‘Hawa Vich Likhey Haraf’, in which the poems voice the double standards of society, reflect on family, marriage, status of women.

In 2012, he was awarded the Padma Shri award. However, in October 2015, he along with other artists and writers had protested and returned his awards. Accepting his appointment as the chairman of the Punjab Kala Parishad, Patar said, “I assure the lovers of Punjabi art and culture that I would work hard to propagate the Punjabi culture and literature.”

