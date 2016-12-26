Elite force to created to tackle terror attacks, hijacking: Sukhbir Singh Badal

Punjab Deputy Chief Minister Sukhbir singh Badal. (File photo) Punjab Deputy Chief Minister Sukhbir singh Badal. (File photo)

Punjab Deputy Chief Minister Sukhbir Singh Badal on Monday said an elite force comprising 250 police personnel and equipped with the latest weapons and gadgetry will be created to tackle terror attacks, hijackings and any such crisis-situation in the state.

He was addressing a function in Chandigarh after handing over appointment letters to 768 police personnel, including 125 eminent sportspersons to various ranks.

He said the SAD-BJP government has recruited more than 26,000 personnel in the past eight years of the total 70,000 personnel in the state police. Sukhbir, who also holds sports portfolio, handed over job letters as DSPs to nine eminent sports persons from Punjab.

They include three-times Asian Games gold medallist and Commonwealth Games gold medallist athlete Mandeep Kaur; Asian Games gold medalist Hockey players– Akashdeep Singh, Manpreet Singh, Ramandeep Singh, Gurwinder Singh Chandi, Dharamvir Singh and Sarvanjit Singh,; Asian Games silver medalist athlete Khusbir Kaur; and Asian Games bronze medalist Amandeep Kaur.

Besides, 115 players were also given appointment letters in the rank of sub-inspector and constables in various wings. He announced to recruit 125 eminent players every year in the state police.

He said about 25,000 personnel have been promoted in Punjab Police during the tenure of present state government as he had evolved a policy regarding automatic promotions after 8 and 16 years of service.

Castigating AAP, he said it has “shunned moral norms” with the induction of persons “accused of rape and murderous attacks” into the party fold.