Electricity dept cashier embezzled Rs 1.6 crore,awarded five-year jail

For four years,embezzlement of funds worth Rs 1.6 crore in the UT electricity department went unnoticed,all thanks to the loopholes in the functioning of the department. Well aware of the means to escape,Mangat Ram,head cashier of Sub-division 7,was allegedly successful in embezzling funds.

Ram was on Tuesday sentenced to five-year imprisonment. The court of Shalini Singh Nagpal,Additional District and Sessions Judge,also slapped a penalty of Rs 1.65 lakh on the head cashier.

From 2005 to 2008,Ram had submitted 85 fake bank challans to show that the cheques that were en-cashed were deposited in the bank.

In March 2008,Anil Dhamija,Assistant Executive Engineer,had reportedly given a complaint to the UT Police informing it about the discrepancies in the cash collected by Ram from his Sub-Division and the acknowledgement receipts of the Treasury Branch,State Bank of India,Sector 17.

Bank challans of six dates of 2007 and 2008 were reportedly not acknowledged by the Treasury Office. When the figures were tallied,it was found that Rs 10 lakh was not deposited by Ram.

Ram,being the head cashier,had the responsibility and authority to deposit the en-cashed cheques in the treasury branch of SBI.

When the bank challans of those dates were checked with the UT electricity department,six challans were reportedly found bearing fake stamps of acknowledgement of cash by the SBI. Later,it was established that the cheques,which were deposited on the 15th of every month,used to be en-cashed on the 18th of the month. The amount was received in cash by Ram,who then allegedly misled and cheated the department by submitting fake challans of the cash being deposited in the bank.

Following this,an FIR was lodged and the accused was arrested. During investigation by the Economic Offences Wing (EOW) of the UT Police,it was found that Ram had been into the practice of submitting fake challans from 2005 to 2008. A sum of Rs 1.63 crore was allegedly embezzled by the accused by preparing fake challan vouchers.

In all,Ram had reportedly prepared 85 forged challan vouchers. Investigating officials said he used to trick his superiors to get their signatures on the challans to authenticate the vouchers.

Explaining the modus operandi used by the accused,public prosecutor Manu Kakkar said,There was a loophole in the functioning of the electricity department which the accused had taken advantage of. The department had been using two registers to make the entries of all the deposits. One register was used from the 1st to 15th of every month and the second one for the remaining days of the month. The cheques that were deposited on the 15th of every month used to be en-cashed by 18th,by then the register used to change,as per the protocol.

Also,there was no provision to cross check the balance in the two registers. Being the head cashier,Ram was well aware of these facts. So,the payment of cheques deposited on the 15th of a month,which used to be received on the 18th,was embezzled with, Kakkar added.

Ram was convicted by the court on Monday and was sentenced to five-year imprisonment. Kakkar also said that a recovery suit was also initiated by the electricity department against Ram in a lower court.

