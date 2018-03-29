Electricity charges hiked for domestic, commercial users; relief for industries

The new rates will be applicable from April 1 The new rates will be applicable from April 1

Power bills are set to inflate as Joint Electricity Regulatory Commission has approved a hike in tariff in Chandigarh. For the first time, the residents will also have to pay a regulatory surcharge of 5 per cent over and above the new tariff. Union territory Superintending Engineer M P Singh said that the new rates would be applicable from April 1. “The increase in tariff is not enough to recover the cumulative revenue gap. Therefore, the commission has decided to impose a regulatory surcharge of 5 per cent,” its order stated.

The department caters to 2.12 lakh consumers in Chandigarh, of whom 1.75 lakh are in the domestic category. In domestic category, the rates have been increased from Rs 2.50 per unit to Rs 2.75 per unit in the slab of 0-150 units. The rates would remain same in the slab of 151-400 units, which is Rs 4.80 per unit. However, in the slab of 401 units and above, the tariff has been hiked from Rs 5 per unit to Rs 5.20 per unit.

The average consumption of a domestic user in Chandigarh is above 1,000 units for two months. A person whose consumption is 1,200 units would have to pay approximately Rs 6,240 excluding the fixed charges, FPCCA charges and other electricity duty cess for two months. In commercial category, the tariff has been increased from Rs 5.20 per unit to Rs 5.30 per unit in the slab from 151 to 400 units (single and third phase). From 401 units and above (single and third phase), the consumer will be charged Rs 5.60 per unit instead of present Rs 5.45 per unit. The rate will remain same in the the slab of 0-150 units (single and third phase).

A relief, however, has been given to the consumers in industrial category as the commission has reduced the tariff for them. The tariff has been reduced from Rs 5.65 per unit to Rs 5 per unit in large industrial power supply category. In medium industrial power supply, the rates have been reduced from Rs 5.35 per unit to Rs 4.70 per unit, while in small industrial power supply, the rate has been reduced from Rs 5.30 per unit to Rs 4.80 per unit. The last hike was implemented in 2016-17.

