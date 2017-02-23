Electrician murder case: Six days after first arrest, second accused in police net

Vishal was arrested by Bihar police. Express Photo Vishal was arrested by Bihar police. Express Photo

Six days after one of the accused, Manikant, wanted in the murder of electrician Amarjeet Singh, was arrested in Bihar, his accomplice Vishal has also been apprehended by Bihar police on February 20. Manikant and Vishal had been absconding since killing Singh at a liquor manufacturing factory at phase-1, Industrial Area, on January 12.

While they were absconding, they both robbed a motorcyclist at gunpoint and injured the victim with bullets at Gopalganj district in Bihar. DSP (east) Satish Kumar said, “Vishal was also involved along with Manikant in the gunpoint robbery in Bihar. We have received a communication from Bihar police. Both of the accused will be brought to Chandigarh on production warrants.”

Watch What Else Is Making News

Sources said a police party of Chandigarh police has been campaigning in Bihar since finding out that both the assailants had escaped to Bihar. Chandigarh police also announced a reward of Rs 50,000 on information about both the accused.

Manikant and Vishal came to Chandigarh from Gopalganj some months ago and started working at the liquor manufacturing factory in phase-1, Industrial Area. Both of them were residing in a rented accommodation in Ambala.

Sources said the investigation of the murder case of the electrician Amarjeet suggests that the victim was annoyed with Manikant on some issues. On January 12, Manikant and Vishal had entered the factory around 8.15 pm and prior to leaving, they told the factory watchman, Krishan Dev, who had come on duty at 9 pm, that the electrician Singh had gone home and Dev should lock the factory gate from the outside.

The murder only came to light when the assistant general manager (AGM) of the factory, Alkesh Yadav, called the cell phone of electrician Singh but did not receive any response. Later, the body was found inside the factory. A case of murder was registered at Industrial Area police station.