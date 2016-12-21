Election of Youth Congress chief set to be countermanded

Bhupinder Singh Hooda. (Source: File) Bhupinder Singh Hooda. (Source: File)

The factional feud in the Haryana Congress — between former CM Bhupinder Singh Hooda and his detractors — is set to deepen as the election of Sachin Kundu as state Youth Congress chief could be countermanded.

Kundu, backed by Hooda’s son and Rohtak MP Deepender Hooda, had defeated Chiranjeev Rao, son of Congress leader Captain Ajay Yadav.

Yadav is a staunch Hooda detractor and his son was backed by Hooda’s rivals, including state Congress president Ashok Tanwar.

The outcome of the election last month was challenged by Rao, after which the matter was referred to FAME, an independent NGO run by former Election Commissioners like J M Lyngdoh, T S Krishnamurthy, N Gopalsamy and K J Rao, which oversees internal elections in the Youth Congress and NSUI.

Rao told The Indian Express that “recommendations have been made” to the Congress leadership regarding the alleged irregularities in the election. Sources in the Congress said a final decision is yet to be taken but admitted the recommendations of FAME are normally accepted.

The result of the election was challenged on various grounds. Allegations regarding financial irregularities, booth capturing and interference from senior leadership had been made. Kundu had polled 25,086 votes, defeating Rao by 10,076 votes. Rao had been the Youth Congress chief in 2010.

The tussle between Hooda and his detractors came to the fore elsewhere, too.

In the run-up to elections to the Faridabad municipal corporation, the AICC General Secretary in charge of Haryana, Kamal Nath, on Monday announced that the party “will not nominate members for the elections to the Faridabad Muncipal Corporation but instead the local Congressmen themselves will decide and support the strongest candidates in the party”. He cited past precedence in taking the decision.

This, Congress leaders, said meant that the party would not field its candidates and nobody would be given the party symbol to contest.

Sources said state Congress chief Tanwar was in favour of fielding candidates on Congress symbol while Hooda was against it. “With the latest announcement, there will be a free for all. There will be multiple candidates owing allegiance to the Congress and division in the votes could result in the BJP or INLD emerging victorious…The BJP is fighting on its symbol,” a senior leader said.