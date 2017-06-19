Elderly man shot in Sonepat mosque while offering prayers

Police said the victim died on the spot, while the assailant managed to flee. (Representational Image) Police said the victim died on the spot, while the assailant managed to flee. (Representational Image)

A 56-year-old man was shot dead inside a mosque in Sonepat’s Rasoi village when he was offering evening prayers on Saturday.

The deceased has been identified as Shabbir Ahmed, a daily wager. Police said the victim died on the spot, while the assailant managed to flee. An FIR under Section 302 (murder) against an unknown man has been registered at Kundli police station.

Inspector Praveen Kumar, SHO of Kundli police station, told The Indian Express that a part of the incident was captured on a CCTV camera, where a masked assailant is seen entering the mosque and running away after shooting Ahmed dead.

“The family said he had no enmity of any kind with anyone. We are probing the incident and will make an arrest soon…As of now, we don’t have any clue about the assailant as the family does not suspect anyone,” said Praveen Kumar.

According to police, about a dozen families of the minority community reside in the village.

