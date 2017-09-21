Ekam dhillon murder case: Prime witness alleges threats, SSP orders probe

Representational Image Representational Image

In a new development in the Ekam Dhillon murder case, main prosecution witness Tull Bahadur has alleged that some people threatened him and asked him not to depose against main accused Seerat Dhillon.

Bahadur has lodged a complaint in this connection with the Mohali Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP), Kuldeep Singh Chahal. The SSP has ordered an inquiry into the matter after receiving the complaint.

Bahadur, in his complaint, stated that on the afternoon of September 6 when he was going home for lunch in his autorickshaw, two persons came on a bike and stopped him near the Government School in Sector 33, Chandigarh, and threatened him with dire consequences if he deposed against Seerat in the court.

Bahadur said he got scared and went home, but did not tell anybody about the incident. He stated in his complaint that one of the two persons who threatened him looked like a body builder.

Bahadur further stated that he received a phone call from a Himachal Pradesh (HP) number on Tuesday evening around 7 pm and the caller threatened him of dire consequences and asked him not to depose in the court.

He alleged that the caller called him thrice on Tuesday and every time he told him that if he deposed in the court against Seerat, he would have to face the consequences. He alleged that the called also threatened to kill him.

Bahadur, an autorickshaw driver, was the first person to notice Seerat while she was trying to put the suitcase carrying Ekam’s body in her BMW car parked outside the couple’s rented accommodation in Phase 3A in the morning on March 20.

Bahadur offered help to Seerat but he noticed blood oozing out of the suitcase and left the spot in suspicion. He then informed a PCR party, which was stationed outside the booth market in the locality, about the incident.

SSP Chahal said he has marked an inquiry to DSP (City 1) Alam Vijay and asked the officer to submit a report within three days.He added that they would take action if anyone was found guilty of threatening Tull Bahadur.

