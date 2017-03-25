Ekam Dhillon murder case: Neighbour’s CCTV footage shows Seerat dragging suitcase downstairs

Ekam Singh Dhillon and Seerat Dhillon in happier times. (Photo: Jasbir Malhi/Express) Ekam Singh Dhillon and Seerat Dhillon in happier times. (Photo: Jasbir Malhi/Express)

Five days after the body of Ekam Dhillon was recovered, police on Friday obtained the CCTV footage of a camera installed at the house of one of his neighbours.

The police said the footage, which is being analysed by the Criminal Investigation Agency (CIA), showed that Seerat was dragging a suitcase downstairs.

Seerat, the prime accused in the case, was arrested on Sunday for shooting her husband dead at their residence in Phase III-A-1 of Mohali. She had surrendered to the police and confessed to her crime.

On Sunday morning, the Police Control Room personnel, after being alerted by an autorickshaw driver, spotted the body lying in a suitcase in the rear seat of a BMW car parked in locality.

“We checked many CCTV cameras in the locality, but did not get this footage earlier. The cameras installed at Ekam’s home were not working. We have obtained the footage from a neighbour’s house who is living a few metres away from Ekam’s residence. However, there is no footage of Saturday night when Seerat’s brother Vinay Partap and his friend Jagat came to her home,” a police officer told The Chandigarh Newsline.

Seerat, her mother Jaswinder Kaur, brother Vinay Pratap Singh Brar and his friend Jagat Singh were booked for murdering Ekam Singh Dhillon (40), criminal conspiracy and destruction of evidence by attempting to dispose of his body in a suitcase.

The officer further said the footage, which was recorded between 7.45 am and 8.30 am, showed Seerat coming downstairs and also cleaning the stairs with a piece of cloth to remove the bloodstains.

When contacted, senior superintendent of police (SSP) Kuldeep Singh Chahal said their investigation was going in a positive direction and they could not disclose everything at this stage. He, however, did not deny that they recovered the CCTV footage.

The police had also confiscated Seerat’s licensed mauser, which was believed to have been used for the crime. However, Ekam’s father Jaspal Singh said they were doubtful of the weapon that was used in the crime. “The weapon that was recovered from Ekam’s home was not the same used in the crime. A Webley Scott pistol was registered in the name of Seerat, but the weapon that was recovered is a local-made pistol,” he said.

Asked about the questions being raised by Jaspal Singh about the weapon, the SSP said they sent it to the forensic science laboratory.

SSP Chahal said they would soon arrest the three absconding accused — Vinay Partap, Jaswinder Kaur and Jagat Singh.

On Wednesday, Seerat changed her statement in court and said Ekam shot himself.

The preliminary investigation had revealed that Seerat and Ekam had a strained marital relationship for the past few years and they have a 11-year-old son and a 6-year-old daughter.

