Ekam Dhillon murder case: Male friend’s SMS to Seerat triggered fight between couple, says Mohali cops

FOUR DAYS after the murder of Ekam Dhillon, the Mohali police have said it was a text message that Seerat received from one of her male friends based in Chandigarh that prompted a heated argument between her and Ekam on Saturday evening. The same night, Seerat allegedly shot Ekam dead.

The Mohali police have confiscated Seerat’s mobile phone. “We are in the process of retrieving data of phone calls, SMS messages and other communications exchanged by her with her friends”, said Inspector Baljinder Singh Pannu, Station House Officer, Mataur police station.

Seerat and Ekam’s son Gurniwas had also told the police that his parents fought on Saturday evening and he could heard them arguing over “a message on Seerat’s phone”.

“During our investigations, we learnt that one of Seerat’s friends who is based in Chandigarh had sent her a text message on Friday that Ekam read on her phone. Because of the contents of the message, Ekam got angry and started arguing with Seerat, who defended herself. Ekam had warned her not to maintain any contact with the man who had sent her the message,” said a police officer.

The police officer added, “After receiving the text message, Seerat went inside the kitchen and forgot to delete it. Ekam reached home around 6 pm and while checking her phone, read the message. Seerat had told Ekam in the past that she had snapped all contact with the person who sent her the message. On seeing the message, Ekam confronted her and they started arguing. Ekam even took her to a gurdwara, brought her back home and went out. He then went to his father Jaspal Singh’s residence in Phase-VI, Mohali. In his absence, Seerat had called her brother Vinay Pratap, apprehending that on his return Ekam might again rake up the same issue. When Ekam reached home, he again started arguing with Seerat”.

Ekam’s father Jaspal Singh said Ekam had cut down on his social circle and used to spend most of his time with his children, Gurniwas and Humaira. On several occasions, he had warned Seerat not to remain in touch with her Chandigarh-based friend, whose message she had received on Friday evening.

Seerat had yesterday pleaded in the Mohali court that custody of her children should be handed over to her aunt. “I do not have any objections in Seerat meeting her children. But I cannot take the children to a police station or a court. I am their grandfather and both are safe with me”, Jaspal Singh told Chandigarh Newsline.

A Mohali court had yesterday remanded Seerat in police custody for six days. The three other accused — Seerat’s mother Jaswinder Kaur, brother Vinay Pratap and his friend Jagat Singh — are yet to be arrested.

