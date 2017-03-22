Ekam Dhillon murder case: Lie-detector test needed for probe, say Chandigarh cops

Security has been provided at the Dhillon residence in Mohali. Jasbir Malhi Security has been provided at the Dhillon residence in Mohali. Jasbir Malhi

THREE DAYS after Seerat Dhillon, the main accused in her husband Ekam Dhillon’s murder case, confessed, the police have decided to make her take a lie detector test. The move comes as Ekam’s family members have alleged that Seerat is not disclosing the names of other culprits in the case.

SSP Kuldeep Singh Chahal said, “She changed her statement, she could not tell us the number of people who helped her,” the SSP said. The police will submit an application in court to take permission for the lie-detector test. It can only be done when the accused is ready to undergo it.

Seerat had on Monday deposed before the Chief Judicial Magistrate that she had fired the gunshot at Ekam that killed him. She also told the court that her brother Vinay Partap and his friend Jagat Singh were also present at the spot.

Police also summoned one of Seerat’s friends, a Chandigarh-based realtor, Nimardeep Singh. Ekam’s father Jaspal Singh Dhillon on Monday alleged that Seerat came to Mataur police station to surrender in Nimardeep’s Porsche car and said he should also be questioned. The SSP confirmed that they questioned him on Tuesday.

The police also provided three security guards to Ekam’s younger brother Darshan Singh and father Jaspal Singh. The family alleged threat to them and demanded security on Monday after meeting Punjab Chief Minister (CM) Captain Amarinder Singh.

Meanwhile, Ekam’s body was cremated on Tuesday at Sector 25 cremation ground in Chandigarh. The body was cremated after the demands of forming a SIT, providing security and proving Nimardeep’s name in the case were accepted by the CM.

Seerat’s brother Vinay Partap Singh and another accused in the case, Jagat Singh, apart from Seerat’s mother Jaswinder Kaur, who was also named in the FIR, are yet to be arrested.

