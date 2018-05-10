Education of differently abled: Punjab and Haryana HC raps CBSE for ‘not taking matter seriously’

The court was hearing of a bunch of petitions seeking uniform policy in education for the differently abled students. (Express Photo by Kamleshwar Singh) The court was hearing of a bunch of petitions seeking uniform policy in education for the differently abled students. (Express Photo by Kamleshwar Singh)

Reprimanding the Central Board of School Education (CBSE) for its failure to come up with a uniform policy for the differently abled children, the Punjab and Haryana High Court has said that the committee formed last year for submission of recommendations regarding the inclusive education was not taking up the matter seriously.

“The matter is not being taken up seriously, though it was specifically recorded in the order dated 8.3.2018 that the Committee may give its recommendations as early as possible so that these could be implemented from the session 2018-19, which has, in fact, already commenced,” a division bench of Justices Rajesh Bindal and B.S. Walia has said in an order.

The CBSE counsel, Harsh Aggarwal, assured the court that the committee was expected to submit its recommendations within two weeks. The court was hearing of a bunch of petitions seeking uniform policy in education for the differently abled students.

In March, the HC had asked the CBSE to hold a meeting with all the stakeholders, including the state educations boards, for a comprehensive policy to achieve the objectives of the Rights of Persons with Disabilities Act, 2016.

The bench also noted that though the software for maintenance of the record of differently abled children had been developed but data was not being collected from the health departments to include the information about them from their birth.

