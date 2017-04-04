ED raids find 20 shell firms in city, owned by Manimajra man

In Sector 17, Chandigarh. Sahil Walia In Sector 17, Chandigarh. Sahil Walia

AS MANY as 20 out of over 1,000 shell companies detected throughout the country on April 1 by the Enforcement Directorate, were being operated from the office of Prina Holding Whistler Pvt Ltd in Sector 17. The companies, which deal in energy products, especially coal trading, are owned by Manimajra-based Jas Karan Dhaliwal, his wife Pavneet Kaur Dhaliwal and his younger brother, who is currently residing in Canada, said a senior officer with Enforcement Directorate, Chandigarh branch.

The senior ED officer told Chandigarh Newsline, “Jas Karan Singh Dhaliwal recorded in his statement that most of these companies deal in coal, which was being imported from foreign countries. Some of the companies played the role of mediator between foreign coal companies and those based in India.”

The officer said that there were merely three employees in the office of Prina Holding Whistler Pvt Ltd for managing the affairs of 20 companies. A total of 32 bank accounts related to the directors of these companies were detected as well and details about cash transactions from these accounts were sought from the banks concerned. Dhaliwal has also worked in the field of immigration and used to send people to Canada and Dubai, ED sources added.

Sources said some of the 20 shell companies were identified as Chart Well Human Resource Company Pvt Ltd, Whistler Infra Pvt Ltd, Avsystem SPJ Pvt Ltd, Informark India Pvt Ltd, Prina Era Energy Resources Pvt Ltd and Prina Energy Pvt Ltd. Some of the companies were shown offering business services and computer services.

Sources in ED, Chandigarh branch, said, “Jas Karan Dhaliwal and his family belongs to Ludhiana and has been settled in Chandigarh for a long time. The relative of Dhaliwal, who is settled in Canada, is his younger brother. We are collecting more relevant records related to these companies. Surprisingly, we have not found any locker in the name of Dhaliwals in any bank.”

On April 1, hundreds of ED teams conducted nationwide raids and detected over 1,000 shell companies being operated from across India.

