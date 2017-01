A local court Friday granted bail to Inderpal Mahajan and his father Vishwamitra Mahajan of Mahajan Cloth House where the Enforcement Directorate (ED) recently conducted a raid. The court had asked the duo to depose before the chief judicial magistrate and deposit the bail bonds.

The ED conducted the raid on December 14 and seized Rs 2.8 crores in cash. The seizure also included new currency notes worth Rs 17.74 lakhs.