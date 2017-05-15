Early morning fire at Panjab University damages employee records

Smoke engulfs the Administrative Block as firefighters battle with the blaze at Panjab University on Sunday. (Sahil Walia) Smoke engulfs the Administrative Block as firefighters battle with the blaze at Panjab University on Sunday. (Sahil Walia)

RECORDS PERTAINING to accounts and salaries of Panjab University employees were gutted following a fire that broke out in the Administrative Block of the varsity early Sunday morning. Several fire tenders were pressed into service to put out the fire that had spread into three rooms on the first floor.

The smoke emerging from the building was first noticed by the students coming from the library around 2.45 am and they alerted security guard Jaswant Sirohi who was present on duty in front of the Dewan Kumar Hall. Sirohi informed Registrar Col (Retd) G S Chadha and Vice-Chancellor Arun Kumar Grover. The security staff called the police and fire brigade.

The fire alarm installed in the building did not work, said a university official. The hydraulic system functioned for a while but it was also of no use as it went off due to no power back-up system in place. By the time fire tenders arrived, the block was engulfed by flames. About 90 per cent record files and over 60 computers were reduced to ashes, said an employee working in the accounts branch.

Finance and Development Officer Vikram Nayyar said, “We have an online version of all the records damaged. The records pertained to salary, payment, grants of planning and budget which will be retrievable. At present the most important task is to make this financial department operational again. We will try to do that in a week.”

No damage was caused to the records pertaining to the students — admission and examination — and pension records. As many as eight fire tenders and one hydraulic vehicle requisitioned from all the seven fire service stations were pressed into service to put out the fire that lasted till 6 am. Although the exact cause has not been established yet, fire officials said that it could be due to short circuit.

A five-member team of Central Forensic Science Lab (CFSL), headed by Dr Deepak Midda, inspected the spot and took a sample of wire for testing. Sources said the officials did not rule out foul play. The insurance surveyor, too, visited the site to calculate the total loss.

V-C Grover said, “An inquiry committee shall be constituted immediately to asses the probable cause of damage and the extent of damage. All necessary steps will be taken to deal with any such incident in future and complete security assessment of PU will be undertaken.”

He added that the financial crunch would not be a barrier in this periodic check-up and assessment of the security. As the news about the fire spread out in the city, former union minister Pawan Kumar Bansal, BJP city president Sanjay Tandon and many members of the teaching, non-teaching staff of the university rushed to the Administrative Block.

