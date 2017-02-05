E-stamping to be made mandatory in Haryana from March 1

Haryana Finance Minister Captain Abhimanyu. Express photo Haryana Finance Minister Captain Abhimanyu. Express photo

E-Stamping will become mandatory in Haryana from March 1, a step taken by the state government to provide a hassle-free, citizen-centric and secure way to make payment of non-judicial stamp duty. Earlier, e-stamping was made mandatory only in four districts – Gurugram, Faridabad, Sonepat and Panchkula, Haryana Finance Minister Abhimanyu said in Chandigarh.

Any citizen could generate stamp paper online through the e-Stamping system, which is available on the website, he said, adding that all other offices and agencies like Treasury office, sub-Treasury office and authorised branches of State Bank of India, would stop selling non-judicial stamp papers.

“Stamp vendors will generate non-judicial stamp paper up to Rs 10,000 per person through e-Stamping module only,” the Minister said in an official release. Abhimanyu said the system was implemented in two parts, including making the payment for stamp papers in the relevant receipts head, and generating e-Stamp paper through e-Stamping portal after online confirmation of payment.

Any depositor could make payment for generation of e-Stamp paper by using payment aggregator service on Electronic Government Receipt Accounting System (E-GRAS) portal or manual payment on E-GRAS portal, he added.

Giving further details, he said the payment aggregator service had been implemented with Punjab National Bank, IDBI Bank and State Bank of India with effect from May 2, 2015. These banks would not charge any fee for collection of government receipts through net banking on E-GRAS portal, and have also been allowed to collect government receipts using debit and credit card.

The depositor would pay charges amounting to 0.70 per cent for up to Rs 2,000 and 0.73 per cent for above Rs 2,000 in case of debit card and 0.90 per cent in case of credit card, exclusive of all taxes, charges and levies, which would be automatically deducted along with the payment to be made, he said.

After successful payment, the citizen could generate online e-Stamp paper immediately. He said that the E-GRAS had been implemented successfully all over the State.