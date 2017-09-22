E-coli infection hits PGI child unit, 11 infants being treated

PGI spokesperson Manju Wadwalkar said the hospital has kept the affected infants in a separate area at NICU. PGI spokesperson Manju Wadwalkar said the hospital has kept the affected infants in a separate area at NICU.

THE POSTGRADUATE Institute of Medical Education and Research (PGIMER) is battling an outbreak of E-coli infection in its Neonatal Intensive Care Unit (NICU). Eleven infants are being treated for the infection, sources at the hospital said. The infection triggered diarrhoea in the affected infants. “Six infants were discharged from the hospital and five are still admitted,” said a senior PGI official.

NICU is for babies born prematurely or with complications. PGI director Jagat Ram confirmed the development and said the hospital was taking adequate steps to tackle the situation.

“We are providing complete support to the department. We have increased the manpower at NICU by deploying additional six nurses and other manpower. Training is being provided to them about cleanliness and hand hygiene,” he told Chandigarh Newsline. PGI spokesperson Manju Wadwalkar said the hospital has kept the affected infants in a separate area at NICU.

Doctors said that E-coli is a bacterial infection which is more common during the summer. A source said the infection was noticed about two weeks ago. There had been a similar outbreak at the hospital a few years ago. This time, according to the source, the institute has sent samples for testing to find out the cause of the infection. Primary investigations, sources said, have not revealed the source of infection. “It is being investigated by the doctors concerned,” said a source.

A PGI doctor from the department of paediatrics blamed the “gross overloading” for the outbreak. “We cannot say no to any patient coming to the hospital. The rush of patients is the leading factor for this situation,” he said. Chandigarh Newsline had sent a detailed questionnaire to PGI when the first case of infection was detected, about the number of infants at NICU, as well as at the paediatric centre at PGI. No response has been provided by the institute to date.

NICU is located close to the labour room at the Nehru hospital of the institute. A PGI doctor said that steps were being initiated to decongest the delivery room of the Nehru hospital which is also burdened with a large number of patients.

For all the latest Cities News, download Indian Express App