E-auction of fancy numbers: Probe report submitted to DC’s office

Chandigarh Police (Representational Image)

THE INQUIRY report on the discrepancy during the e-auction of two fancy numbers was submitted to the UT Deputy Commissioner’s office on Monday. Sources said there is a possibility of the two numbers – 0100 and 0786 – being re-auctioned. “The report has been submitted to the DC’s office and the final call would be taken by the DC. I can’t divulge any further details in the matter,” said Karnail Singh, in-charge of RLA.

The inquiry was conducted by the National Informatics Center along with the RLA on the allegations made by the son of former Punjab IGP for not being allotted two fancy numbers despite making the highest bid.

UT Deputy Commissioner Ajit Balaji Joshi said he has not seen the report and a decision on that would be taken soon.

The allotment of fancy numbers in question has also been put on hold until inquiry is completed. The complainant, Jasjeet Singh Dhillon, son of former Punjab IGP Nirmal Singh Dhillon, said it was for the second time in three months that this had happened to him. Dhillon has attached documents in support of his allegations with screen shots during the bidding process. He said 0786 was allotted to a person, who quoted Rs 97,000 while he had quoted a price of Rs 1 lakh.

For 0100, Dhillon said he had quoted Rs 65,000 which was the highest at 4.59 pm and it was successfully submitted. Still, the number was not allotted to him later. Dhillon got a message that the number was not being allotted to him because it had gone to somebody who quoted a bid of Rs 69,000. But, according to him, the bid was made after time was up.

