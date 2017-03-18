Duty-free outlets to come up at Chandigarh International Airport

Notam is a written advisory for the airlines about the circumstances relating to the state of flying. Express Notam is a written advisory for the airlines about the circumstances relating to the state of flying. Express

Duty-free outlets at Chandigarh International Airport are soon going to become a reality as the airport authority has called for tenders for opening of two duty-free outlets at the airport. The new terminal of the Chandigarh International Airport was inaugurated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi in September 2015. The international flights, however, started last year only.

Chandigarh airport authority officials on Friday told Chandigarh Newsline that global tenders have been called for setting up of the outlets. “We have called for tenders from the firms. Once the authorities finalise one firm through the tendering process, one duty-free outlet each will be coming up in the departure and the arrival area of the airport,” said a senior official. The official said they are expecting duty-free outlets to come up “very soon” at the airport.

While the Chandigarh International Airport was inaugurated by PM Modi in 2015, the airport authorities have faced severe criticism, due to lack of passenger-related facilities at the airport. The Punjab and Haryana High Court too has slammed the airport authorities for lack of passenger amenities at the airport. After more than a year, the Airport Authority of India (AAI) awarded the work of wi-fi installation at Chandigarh International Airport to the BSNL. There are currently no wi-fi facilities available for the passengers at the airport. BSNL officials said they are in the process of getting the wi-fi equipment and wi-fi services are expected to start at the airport in the next month.

The new terminal of Chandigarh International Airport located in Mohali was inaugurated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi in 2015. The international flights at the airport, however, started only last year. Of late, several new destinations have been added by airlines, which have also increased the domestic and international passenger traffic at the airport. The facilities which are currently missing include food and beverage outlets and a CIP (commercially important person) lounge. The Chandigarh airport authorities maintain that passenger-related facilities will be added in the future. “All the facilities will be made available at the airport. This airport will come up as one of the best airports in the country,” said an AAI official.

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App now