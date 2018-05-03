Duo on bike records video of two Panjab University girls, flees when confronted

Two final-year girls of University Institute of Engineering and Technology, Panjab University (PU), were allegedly harassed by two motorcycle-borne men near the varsity dispensary here on Wednesday evening.

According to a statement to the university security, the students said they were walking near the dispensary around 6.30 pm when two men on a bike started recording a video of them on their mobile phones. They fled when the girls confronted them.

The students dialed the newly-launched PU helpline number, following which a security van reached them within five minutes and recorded their statement. Amarjit Singh, security official, said the students did not lodge a police complaint, but noted down the registration number of the bike. “The bike’s number was flashed at all the gates and hostels of the North Campus, but we haven’t found the vehicle yet. Once the vehicle is found, the university will take strict action against the duo,” said the official, adding the girls told him that the men looked like they were university students. They were not wearing helmets.

“I am harassed on my own campus. This can happen to any student. I hope the authorities take strict action against the offenders so that this is not repeated in future,” said one of the students. The university is looking at a major revamp of security on the campus after the Panjab University Campus Students’ Council launched Pinjra Tod campaign. The campus will get CCTV cameras at all the entry points on both the north and south campuses and women’s hostels, for which a Rs 58-lakh budget has been approved.

